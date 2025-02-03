Live updates,

Trump latest: US tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China rattle Asian markets

US president is set to hold talks with the leaders of Mexico and Canada to discuss the punishing tariffs.

Trudeau says Canada will retaliate by imposing 25% tariffs on US imports

By Umut UrasMaziar Motamedi and Alma Milisic
Published On 3 Feb 2025
  • US President Donald Trump is set to hold talks with the leaders of Canada, Mexico to discuss the punishing tariffs he is imposing on the neighbouring countries as well as China.
  • This comes as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio travelled to Panama to tell its leader to end China’s alleged influence over the Panama Canal or face action from Washington.