Trump latest: US tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China rattle Asian markets
US president is set to hold talks with the leaders of Mexico and Canada to discuss the punishing tariffs.
- US President Donald Trump is set to hold talks with the leaders of Canada, Mexico to discuss the punishing tariffs he is imposing on the neighbouring countries as well as China.
- This comes as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio travelled to Panama to tell its leader to end China’s alleged influence over the Panama Canal or face action from Washington.