Trump live news: UK’s Starmer visits White House for Ukraine, defence talks
British prime minister’s visit comes as Donald Trump pushes NATO allies for more defence spending, aid for Ukraine.
- US President Donald Trump is hosting British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the White House for talks on trade, defence spending and the war in Ukraine.
- The Trump administration is eliminating more than 90 percent of its foreign aid contracts and tens of billions of dollars in global assistance.