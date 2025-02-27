Live updates,

Trump live news: UK’s Starmer visits White House for Ukraine, defence talks

British prime minister’s visit comes as Donald Trump pushes NATO allies for more defence spending, aid for Ukraine.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer
Video Duration 02 minutes 23 seconds 02:23

UK PM Keir Starmer heads to US to discuss Ukraine war, NATO and tariffs with Trump

By Alex Kozul-Wright
Published On 27 Feb 2025
  • US President Donald Trump is hosting British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the White House for talks on trade, defence spending and the war in Ukraine.
  • The Trump administration is eliminating more than 90 percent of its foreign aid contracts and tens of billions of dollars in global assistance.