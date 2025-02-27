Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel identifying captives bodies, releasing Palestinian prisoners
The exchange process is taking place after Israel reneged on releasing 620 Palestinians last week.
- Long-awaited celebrations and reunions in the occupied West Bank after Israel begins freeing the last batch of Palestinian detainees scheduled for release in the first phase of the ceasefire deal in Gaza.
- The release comes after Israel received the bodies of four captives from Hamas via the Red Cross. Israel says the identification process for the captives is now under way.