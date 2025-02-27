Live updates,

LIVE: Gaza ceasefire talks resume in Cairo as end of first phase looms

Israel has sent a delegation to Egypt to see if there is enough common ground to negotiate an extension to the truce.

Freed Palestinian prisoners react after being released from an Israeli jail as part of a hostages-prisoners swap and a ceasefire deal in Gaza between Hamas and Israel, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, February 27, 2025. REUTERS/Hatem Khaled
By Alastair McCready
Published On 27 Feb 2025
  • Negotiations between Israel and Hamas on the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire have begun in Cairo, Egyptian officials said, ahead of Saturday’s expiration of the truce’s first phase.
  • Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has said an Israeli delegation has travelled to Egypt to see whether there is enough common ground to negotiate an extension.