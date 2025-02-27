Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Gaza ceasefire talks resume in Cairo as end of first phase looms
Israel has sent a delegation to Egypt to see if there is enough common ground to negotiate an extension to the truce.
- Negotiations between Israel and Hamas on the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire have begun in Cairo, Egyptian officials said, ahead of Saturday’s expiration of the truce’s first phase.
- Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has said an Israeli delegation has travelled to Egypt to see whether there is enough common ground to negotiate an extension.