Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia hits Kyiv as Trump says Zelenskyy to visit
Russia and Ukraine exchange drone attacks as US president says he expects Ukrainian counterpart to visit as soon as Friday to sign minerals deal.
- Russia and Ukraine have fired dozens of drones at each other in the latest round of cross-border attacks.
- Ukraine says its air defences shot down 110 of 177 drones launched by Russia overnight, targeting mostly the Kyiv region, adding that 66 others were “lost”, in reference to the military’s use of electronic warfare to redirect them.