Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia hits Kyiv as Trump says Zelenskyy to visit

Russia and Ukraine exchange drone attacks as US president says he expects Ukrainian counterpart to visit as soon as Friday to sign minerals deal.

Firefighters work at a site of a Russian drone strike in Kyiv
Video Duration 00 minutes 24 seconds 00:24

Russia praises US votes in UN siding with Russia

By Alex Kozul-Wright
Published On 26 Feb 2025
  • Russia and Ukraine have fired dozens of drones at each other in the latest round of cross-border attacks.
  • Ukraine says its air defences shot down 110 of 177 drones launched by Russia overnight, targeting mostly the Kyiv region, adding that 66 others were “lost”, in reference to the military’s use of electronic warfare to redirect them.