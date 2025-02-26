Live updates,

LIVE: Israel bombs Syria; Hamas says deal reached on prisoner release

Hamas negotiators make progress in talks as UN says more tents needed in Gaza after six babies freeze to death.

children hold their hands out to stay warm next to a fire in a tent
Video Duration 02 minutes 22 seconds 02:22

‘Children coughing and vomiting all night’ amid winter cold in Gaza: AJE correspondent

By Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 26 Feb 2025
  • Hamas says it has reached a deal with mediators on the release of the 620 Palestinian prisoners and detainees who were due to be freed by Israel last week.
  • Israel’s military bombs sites south of the Syrian capital, Damascus, killing at least two people, saying that “the presence of military means and forces in the southern part of Syria pose a threat” to the country.