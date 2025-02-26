Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel bombs Syria; Hamas says deal reached on prisoner release
Hamas negotiators make progress in talks as UN says more tents needed in Gaza after six babies freeze to death.
- Hamas says it has reached a deal with mediators on the release of the 620 Palestinian prisoners and detainees who were due to be freed by Israel last week.
- Israel’s military bombs sites south of the Syrian capital, Damascus, killing at least two people, saying that “the presence of military means and forces in the southern part of Syria pose a threat” to the country.