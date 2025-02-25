Live updatesLive updates,
Trump live news: Iran’s top diplomat rejects US ‘maximum pressure’ strategy
Iran’s foreign minister says ‘no possibility’ of direct talks with US while Trump keeps up ‘maximum pressure’ on Tehran.
- Iran’s foreign minister rules out direct talks with the United States as long as US President Donald Trump’s administration maintains its “maximum pressure” strategy.
- Republican US House Speaker Mike Johnson is working to pass a massive budget bill that would advance Trump’s agenda and include trillions of dollars in tax breaks and spending cuts.