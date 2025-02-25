Live updates,

Trump live news: Iran’s top diplomat rejects US ‘maximum pressure’ strategy

Iran’s foreign minister says ‘no possibility’ of direct talks with US while Trump keeps up ‘maximum pressure’ on Tehran.

Iran's foreign minister
With ‘maximum pressure’ back on the table, what will Iran do next?

By Jillian Kestler-D'Amours
Published On 25 Feb 2025
  • Iran’s foreign minister rules out direct talks with the United States as long as US President Donald Trump’s administration maintains its “maximum pressure” strategy.
  • Republican US House Speaker Mike Johnson is working to pass a massive budget bill that would advance Trump’s agenda and include trillions of dollars in tax breaks and spending cuts.