LIVE: Israel expands West Bank offensive; Gaza children die of hypothermia

The humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip is being worsened by Israel’s blockade on aid and mobile homes.

Video Duration 02 minutes 44 seconds 02:44

Babies die from cold in Gaza as Israel prevents entry of mobile homes

By Maziar Motamedi
Published On 25 Feb 2025
  • At least six children have died in Gaza because of the cold weather and lack of heating as Israel continues to largely restrict the entry of tents and mobile homes into the Palestinian territory.
  • The Israeli army is expanding its offensive across the occupied West Bank, storming and opening fire in the city of Nablus.