LIVE: Israel expands West Bank offensive; Gaza children die of hypothermia
The humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip is being worsened by Israel’s blockade on aid and mobile homes.
- At least six children have died in Gaza because of the cold weather and lack of heating as Israel continues to largely restrict the entry of tents and mobile homes into the Palestinian territory.
- The Israeli army is expanding its offensive across the occupied West Bank, storming and opening fire in the city of Nablus.