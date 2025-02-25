Live updates,

LIVE: Israel destroys vast areas of West Bank’s Jenin, sets up army base

Palestinian official says Jenin has become ‘uninhabitable’ as Israeli forces set up a base there in preparation for long-term deployment.

A displaced Palestinian man carries personal belongings that he retreived from his home in the Jenin camp for refugees, in the occupied West Bank on February 24, 2025.
Video Duration 03 minutes 08 seconds 03:08

Israel deploys tanks in occupied West Bank, says displaced Palestinians can’t return

By Alastair McCready
Published On 25 Feb 2025
  • Palestinians say Israel is carrying out war tactics employed in Gaza in the occupied West Bank as the military deploys tanks, destroys vast areas of the Jenin refugee camp, carves out roadways and sets up a base there.
  • Hamas accuses Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of “intentionally sabotaging” the Gaza ceasefire deal by postponing the release of 620 Palestinian prisoners and detainees.