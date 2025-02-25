Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel destroys vast areas of West Bank’s Jenin, sets up army base
Palestinian official says Jenin has become ‘uninhabitable’ as Israeli forces set up a base there in preparation for long-term deployment.
- Palestinians say Israel is carrying out war tactics employed in Gaza in the occupied West Bank as the military deploys tanks, destroys vast areas of the Jenin refugee camp, carves out roadways and sets up a base there.
- Hamas accuses Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of “intentionally sabotaging” the Gaza ceasefire deal by postponing the release of 620 Palestinian prisoners and detainees.