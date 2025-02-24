Live updates,

Trump live news: US president teases ‘major’ economic deals with Russia

The announcement comes on the third anniversary of the war in Ukraine, as Trump kindles new relations with Putin.

Donald Trump gestures while sitting behind the Resolute Desk.
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the Oval Office at the White House on February 11 [Alex Brandon/AP Photo]
By Alice Speri and Brian Osgood
Published On 24 Feb 2025
  • United States President Donald Trump has marked the third anniversary of the war in Ukraine with a social media post announcing “major” economic deals in the works with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
  • Trump also continued to push Ukraine to offer the US access to its rare earth minerals, in exchange for security aid.