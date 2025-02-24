Live updatesLive updates,
Trump live news: US president teases ‘major’ economic deals with Russia
The announcement comes on the third anniversary of the war in Ukraine, as Trump kindles new relations with Putin.
- United States President Donald Trump has marked the third anniversary of the war in Ukraine with a social media post announcing “major” economic deals in the works with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
- Trump also continued to push Ukraine to offer the US access to its rare earth minerals, in exchange for security aid.