LIVE: Israel sends tanks into West Bank as Hamas says Gaza talks on hold
Hamas says it won’t rejoin talks until Israel releases 620 Palestinians, as the Gaza ceasefire hangs by a thread.
- Senior Hamas leader Mahmoud Mardawi has said the Palestinian group will not engage in further ceasefire discussions until Israel releases 620 Palestinians who were supposed to be freed on Saturday.
- Israeli tanks have been deployed to the occupied West Bank for the first time in more than 20 years, as 40,000 Palestinians flee Israel’s assault on refugee camps in the north.