LIVE: Israel postpones release of 620 Palestinians; Hamas frees 6 captives
Hamas says Israel must ‘respect the agreement’ as Palestinian families wait hours for detainees to be freed.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office says the release of Palestinian prisoners planned for Saturday has been delayed “until the release of the next hostages is guaranteed”.
- Hamas says Israel’s failure to release the seventh batch of Palestinians “at the agreed-upon time constitutes a blatant violation of the” ceasefire agreement.