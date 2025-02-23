Live updatesLive updates,
German election results live: CDU’s Friedrich Merz claims win, AfD second
- Exit polls show Germany’s opposition conservatives the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) ahead in the national election, putting leader Friedrich Merz on track to be the next chancellor, with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) came in second, its best ever result.
- Germany’s election authority says 52 percent of eligible voters had cast their ballots four hours before the closure of polling stations.