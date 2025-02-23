Live updates,

German election results live: CDU’s Friedrich Merz claims win, AfD second

Exit polls show Germany’s opposition conservatives the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) ahead in national election.

German conservative candidate for chancellor and Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party leader Friedrich Merz, Christian Democratic Union (CDU) General Secretary Carsten Linnemann and Bavarian state premier and Christian Social Union (CSU) leader Markus Soeder after the exit poll results are announced in the German general elections in Berlin, Germany, February 23, 2025. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German election: Economy and migration top voters' concerns

By Jillian Kestler-D'Amours
Published On 23 Feb 2025
  • Germany’s election authority says 52 percent of eligible voters had cast their ballots four hours before the closure of polling stations.