Live updatesLive updates,
German election 2025 live news: Voting starts as right-wing CDU leads race
Millions of Germans vote in federal election as the conservative party leads the race amid the far-right surge.
- Some 59 million Germans are eligible to vote in a snap election to decide who will govern the eurozone’s largest economy.
- The conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leads the polls survey with 30 percent, the far-right Alternative Fur Deutschland (AfD) is slated to win 20 percent, while the incumbent Social Democratic Party (SPD) stands in third place with 15 percent.