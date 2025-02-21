Live updates,

Trump live news: US envoy calls Ukraine’s Zelenskyy a ‘courageous leader’

The remarks come after Trump berated Zelenskyy as a ‘dictator’ who has profited from the US ‘gravy train’.

Donald Trump behind a podium with the presidential seal
US President Donald Trump speaks at the Republican Governors Association on February 20, 2025 [Pool via AP]
By Alice Speri and Brian Osgood
Published On 21 Feb 2025
  • United States envoy Keith Kellogg has praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a “embattled and courageous leader of a nation at war”, offering a stark departure from President Donald Trump’s harsh rhetoric.
  • The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) continues in Washington, DC, after an opening day that saw Elon Musk wield a chainsaw gifted by Argentina’s President Javier Milei.