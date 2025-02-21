Live updatesLive updates,
Trump live news: US envoy calls Ukraine’s Zelenskyy a ‘courageous leader’
The remarks come after Trump berated Zelenskyy as a ‘dictator’ who has profited from the US ‘gravy train’.
- United States envoy Keith Kellogg has praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a “embattled and courageous leader of a nation at war”, offering a stark departure from President Donald Trump’s harsh rhetoric.
- The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) continues in Washington, DC, after an opening day that saw Elon Musk wield a chainsaw gifted by Argentina’s President Javier Milei.