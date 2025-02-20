Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Hamas to release bodies of 4 Israeli captives as Gaza truce holds
The Bibas children will be among the bodies returned as Gaza officials say Israel is not holding up its side of the ceasefire.
- Hamas will handover the bodies of four Israeli captives, including members of the Bibas family, in Gaza’s Khan Younis this morning as the fragile ceasefire between the two sides continues to hold.
- Authorities in Gaza say Israel is preventing the entry of 135,000 mobile homes, most of the 500 bulldozers and other humanitarian aid promised in the first phase of the truce deal.