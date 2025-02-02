Live updates,

LIVE: Israel’s Netanyahu heads to US to meet Trump before ceasefire talks

Palestinians released from Israeli jails describe dreadful conditions they endured, find their homes in Gaza reduced to rubble.

Two women in matching red and black outfits place their hands on a man's face as they welcome him home.
Netanyahu visits US to discuss the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal with Trump

By Maziar Motamedi
Published On 2 Feb 2025
  • Palestinians freed from Israeli prisons under the Gaza ceasefire deal have recounted the horrific conditions they endured in detention, including torture and starvation.
  • Their joy is mixed with grief as upon returning to Gaza, many of the released prisoners find their houses destroyed and their loved ones killed after 15 months of Israeli attacks.