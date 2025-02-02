Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel’s Netanyahu heads to US to meet Trump before ceasefire talks
Palestinians released from Israeli jails describe dreadful conditions they endured, find their homes in Gaza reduced to rubble.
- Palestinians freed from Israeli prisons under the Gaza ceasefire deal have recounted the horrific conditions they endured in detention, including torture and starvation.
- Their joy is mixed with grief as upon returning to Gaza, many of the released prisoners find their houses destroyed and their loved ones killed after 15 months of Israeli attacks.