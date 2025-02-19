Live updates,

LIVE: Israel kills 2 in Rafah, agrees on talks for 2nd stage of Gaza truce

Two people have been killed by Israeli forces in Rafah as Israel-Hamas agree to exchange more captives this week.

a woman walks near a destroyed building
Six Israeli captives to be released: Hamas says it shows group is committed to ceasefire

By Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 19 Feb 2025
  • Israeli forces kill two more Palestinians in Rafah in southern Gaza and storm three United Nations-run schools as well as a vocational training centre in the occupied West Bank.
  • Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Saar says negotiations for the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal “will happen this week” as Hamas agrees to release the bodies of four captives on Thursday and free six more living captives on Saturday.