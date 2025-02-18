Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel to set up government body to displace Palestinians from Gaza
Israel announces new agency for ‘voluntary departure’ from Gaza as US senators visiting Israel push back on Trump’s plan
- Israel’s Defence Ministry says it is establishing a government body for the “voluntary departures” of Palestinians from Gaza as it pushes forward with the ethnic cleansing plan proposed by US President Donald Trump.
- Israeli media reports say the military is preparing to receive the bodies of four captives taken to Gaza on Thursday as part of phase one of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal.