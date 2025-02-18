Live updates,

LIVE: Israel to set up government body to displace Palestinians from Gaza

Israel announces new agency for ‘voluntary departure’ from Gaza as US senators visiting Israel push back on Trump’s plan

a boy stands in the opening of a makeshift white tent
Palestinians in northern Gaza return to rubble, struggle as bodies remain buried under destruction

By Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 18 Feb 2025
  • Israel’s Defence Ministry says it is establishing a government body for the “voluntary departures” of Palestinians from Gaza as it pushes forward with the ethnic cleansing plan proposed by US President Donald Trump.
  • Israeli media reports say the military is preparing to receive the bodies of four captives taken to Gaza on Thursday as part of phase one of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal.