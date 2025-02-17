Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine war live: EU leaders hold summit as US ignores bloc in talks
European leaders gather in Paris after the US excludes them from talks with Russia about ending the nearly three-year war.
- European Union leaders are holding an emergency summit in Paris to discuss US President Donald Trump’s plans to end the Russia-Ukraine war amid fears the bloc will be left out of the negotiations.
- The United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer says his country was ready to send troops to Ukraine to enforce any peace deal.