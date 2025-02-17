Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine war live: EU leaders hold summit as US ignores bloc in talks

European leaders gather in Paris after the US excludes them from talks with Russia about ending the nearly three-year war.

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, walks next to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before heading to Brussels
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy [File: Mohammed Badra/Pool Photo via AP]
By Umut Uras
Published On 17 Feb 2025
  • European Union leaders are holding an emergency summit in Paris to discuss US President Donald Trump’s plans to end the Russia-Ukraine war amid fears the bloc will be left out of the negotiations.
  • The United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer says his country was ready to send troops to Ukraine to enforce any peace deal.