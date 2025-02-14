Live updatesLive updates,
Donald Trump live news: US VP Vance slams migration, free speech ‘crisis’
President Trump’s plan to begin talks between Ukraine and Russia to end war prompts uncertainty, concern in Europe.
- US Vice President JD Vance has attacked migration and “crisis” of free speech in Europe during address at the Munich Security Conference.
- Germany’s foreign minister says “a sham peace” in Ukraine would lead to further Russian aggression as European leaders raise concern over President Donald Trump’s Ukraine war plan.