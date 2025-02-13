Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine war news live: US official defends Trump’s peace push
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth defends President Donald Trump’s efforts to seek an end to the war with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
- United States President Donald Trump says he and Russian President Vladimir Putin had spoken by phone and agreed to begin negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Trump informed him about what was discussed with Putin and that he believes “America’s strength” could lead to peace.