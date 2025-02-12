Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel threatens to resume Gaza war; Jordan, Egypt reject Trump plan
A UN report estimates $53bn cost to rebuild Gaza as Hamas says Israel is delaying much-needed aid.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatens to resume “intense fighting” in Gaza if Hamas fails to release captives held there by noon on Saturday.
- US President Donald Trump tells reporters “we’re going to take” Gaza and urges Jordan’s King Abdullah to allocate land for forcibly displaced Palestinians.