Live updates,

Donald Trump live news: Canada’s Trudeau slams steel, aluminium tariffs

Canadian prime minister says Donald Trump’s tariffs ‘entirely unjustified’ as threat of trade war heats up again.

Justin Trudeau
Video Duration 23 minutes 57 seconds 23:57

Will Trump back down from his threats of tariffs and trade wars?

By Jillian Kestler-D'Amours
Published On 11 Feb 2025
  • Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has slammed US President Donald Trump’s plan to impose 25-percent tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports as “unacceptable” and “entirely unjustified”.
  • European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen promises to retaliate in the face of Trump’s tariff threat and says the bloc will “act to safeguard its economic interests”.