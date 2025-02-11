Live updatesLive updates,
Donald Trump live news: Canada’s Trudeau slams steel, aluminium tariffs
Canadian prime minister says Donald Trump’s tariffs ‘entirely unjustified’ as threat of trade war heats up again.
- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has slammed US President Donald Trump’s plan to impose 25-percent tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports as “unacceptable” and “entirely unjustified”.
- European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen promises to retaliate in the face of Trump’s tariff threat and says the bloc will “act to safeguard its economic interests”.