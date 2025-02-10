Live updatesLive updates,
Trump live news: US president pledges 25 percent steel, aluminium tariffs
New tariffs raise possibility of trade war as millions of federal workers face deadline to accept buyout offers.
- US President Donald Trump says he will impose 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminium imports in a move set to affect some of the country’s top trading partners and raise the possibility of a trade war.
- Millions of federal workers face a Trump administration deadline to accept buyout offers as a federal judge hears a challenge to the effort to reduce the government workforce.