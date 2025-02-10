Live updates,

Trump live news: US president pledges 25 percent steel, aluminium tariffs

New tariffs raise possibility of trade war as millions of federal workers face deadline to accept buyout offers.

Trump tariffs
Video Duration 23 minutes 57 seconds 23:57

Will Trump back down from his threats of tariffs and trade wars?

By Joseph Stepansky
Published On 10 Feb 2025
  • US President Donald Trump says he will impose 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminium imports in a move set to affect some of the country’s top trading partners and raise the possibility of a trade war.
  • Millions of federal workers face a Trump administration deadline to accept buyout offers as a federal judge hears a challenge to the effort to reduce the government workforce.