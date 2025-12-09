Live updates,

LIVE: Gaza’s displaced brace for winter storm as Israel kills one

Authorities warn incoming storm will affect hundreds of thousands living in tents, makeshift shelters in the Strip.

A displaced Palestinian carries a baby as he walks at a tent camp in Deir el-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, December 9, 2025. [Mahmoud Issa/Reuters]
By Joseph Stepansky

Published On 9 Dec 2025

  • Gaza authorities warn massive winter storm will hit the Gaza Strip over the next 72 hours, bringing misery for the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians displaced by Israeli attacks.
  • Meanwhile, the health ministry says Israeli attacks have killed one person and wounded six over the past day.