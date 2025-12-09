Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Gaza’s displaced brace for winter storm as Israel kills one
Authorities warn incoming storm will affect hundreds of thousands living in tents, makeshift shelters in the Gaza Strip.
- Gaza authorities warn that a massive winter storm will hit the Gaza Strip over the next 72 hours, bringing misery for the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians displaced by Israeli attacks.
- Meanwhile, Gaza’s Health Ministry says Israeli attacks have killed one person and wounded six over the past day.