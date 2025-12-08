Live updates,

Thailand-Cambodia live news: Thousands flee clashes as border row reignites

Thailand launches air attacks along disputed border with Cambodia as both countries accuse the other of violating ceasefire.

People flee with their belongings amid clashes.
Video Duration 04 minutes 09 seconds 04:09

Thailand launches air strikes along Cambodia border as renewed fighting breaks out

By Fiona Kelliher

Published On 8 Dec 2025

Save

  • Thailand has launched air attacks along its disputed border with Cambodia as the two neighbours trade blame for renewed fighting.
  • The clashes have killed at least one Thai soldier and four Cambodian civilians, with tens of thousands forced from their homes.