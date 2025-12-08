Live updatesLive updates,
Thailand-Cambodia live news: Thousands flee clashes as border row reignites
Thailand launches air attacks along disputed border with Cambodia as both countries accuse the other of violating ceasefire.
Published On 8 Dec 2025
- Thailand has launched air attacks along its disputed border with Cambodia as the two neighbours trade blame for renewed fighting.
- The clashes have killed at least one Thai soldier and four Cambodian civilians, with tens of thousands forced from their homes.