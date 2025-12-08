Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskyy in London as E3 talks under way

The Ukrainian president says Donbas continues to divide negotiators, as meetings with France, Germany and the UK begin.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Zelensky to meet Starmer, Macron and Merz to discuss US-led Ukraine peace talks

By Edna Mohamed and Federica Marsi

Published On 8 Dec 2025

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is meeting leaders of European allies – the UK, France and Germany – to seek backing on defence and security, and to convene on the revised US peace plan.
  • Zelenskyy told the media that negotiators remain divided over territorial concessions in the US plan, specifically in eastern Ukraine.