Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskyy in London as E3 talks under way
The Ukrainian president says Donbas continues to divide negotiators, as meetings with France, Germany and the UK begin.
Published On 8 Dec 2025
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is meeting leaders of European allies – the UK, France and Germany – to seek backing on defence and security, and to convene on the revised US peace plan.
- Zelenskyy told the media that negotiators remain divided over territorial concessions in the US plan, specifically in eastern Ukraine.