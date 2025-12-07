Live updates,

LIVE: Israel targets Gaza as mediators warn ceasefire at ‘critical moment’

Israeli air raids hit Maghazi camp in central Gaza as mediators warn the ceasefire is at a ‘critical moment’.

Palestinian men search the rubble of a destroyed building for the remains of victims.
Video Duration 02 minutes 40 seconds 02:40

Gaza City’s nights return in darkness as residents rebuild amid ruins

By Federica Marsi

Published On 7 Dec 2025

  • Israeli air raids have hit Maghazi camp in central Gaza. Earlier, Israel’s army killed seven Palestinians in northern Gaza, including a 70-year-old woman and her son.
  • Qatar’s prime minister has warned that the Gaza ceasefire is at a “critical moment” and could unravel without rapid movement towards a permanent peace deal.