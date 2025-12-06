Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza as deadly violations intensify
Qatar and Egypt call for the immediate withdrawal of Israeli troops and deployment of an international military force.
Published On 6 Dec 2025
- Israel’s army has killed three Palestinians outside the “yellow line” in Beit Lahiya, in the northern Gaza Strip, with several people wounded following heavy artillery shelling in southern Khan Younis.
- Qatar and Egypt, guarantors of the Gaza ceasefire, have called for the immediate withdrawal of Israeli troops and deployment of an international military force to fully implement the faltering truce agreement.