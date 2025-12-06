Live updatesLive updates,
Doha Forum 2025 live: Gaza, Ukraine wars in focus as policy leaders gather
World leaders, high-level diplomats and business executives take part in annual platform held in Qatar’s capital.
Published On 6 Dec 2025
- The 23rd edition of the Doha Forum kicks off on Saturday in Qatar’s capital with the participation of world leaders, high-level diplomats and business executives.
- The presidents of Syria and Ghana, the prime ministers of Qatar and Lebanon, and the Turkish foreign minister are among the dozens of speakers at the annual platform for international dialogue.