Doha Forum 2025 live: Gaza, Ukraine wars in focus as policy leaders gather

World leaders, high-level diplomats and business executives take part in annual platform held in Qatar’s capital.

Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani addresses the opening session of the Doha Forum in the Qatari capital on December 10, 2023. Mediation efforts are continuing to secure a new Gaza ceasefire despite ongoing Israeli bombardment that is "narrowing the window" for a successful outcome, he said in his address
The Doha Forum is an annual gathering held in the Qatari capital that brings together top political and business leaders from around the world [Salim Matramkot/AFP]

By Stephen Quillen and Umut Uras

Published On 6 Dec 2025

  • The 23rd edition of the Doha Forum kicks off on Saturday in Qatar’s capital with the participation of world leaders, high-level diplomats and business executives.
  • The presidents of Syria and Ghana, the prime ministers of Qatar and Lebanon, and the Turkish foreign minister are among the dozens of speakers at the annual platform for international dialogue.