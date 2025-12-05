Live updates,

LIVE: Israel sets military budget at $34bn as it keeps attacking Gaza

People in the enclave fear the resumption of the full-scale genocidal war as Israeli ceasefire violations persist.

Gaza
Funerals are held at Nasser Hospital as relatives mourn six Palestinians killed in an Israeli air strike on tents in the al-Mawasi "humanitarian zone" area of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, in another Israeli ceasefire violation, on December 4, 2025 [Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu]

By Virginia Pietromarchi and Edna Mohamed

Published On 5 Dec 2025

  • Eastern and northeastern parts of Gaza’s southern city of Khan Younis have come under Israeli attack by artillery shelling, gunfire and a helicopter gunship, despite the October 10 ceasefire, according to our colleagues on the ground.
  • Reporting from Gaza City, Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud says people in the enclave fear the resumption of the full-scale genocidal war as ceasefire violations persist.