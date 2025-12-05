Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel sets military budget at $34bn as it keeps attacking Gaza
People in the enclave fear the resumption of the full-scale genocidal war as Israeli ceasefire violations persist.
Published On 5 Dec 2025
- Eastern and northeastern parts of Gaza’s southern city of Khan Younis have come under Israeli attack by artillery shelling, gunfire and a helicopter gunship, despite the October 10 ceasefire, according to our colleagues on the ground.
- Reporting from Gaza City, Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud says people in the enclave fear the resumption of the full-scale genocidal war as ceasefire violations persist.