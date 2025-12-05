Live updates,

LIVE: Israel sets military budget at $34bn, keeps attacking Gaza

People in the enclave fear the resumption of the full-scale genocidal war as Israeli ceasefire violations persist.

Gaza
The funeral hold at the Nasser Hospital by relatives as people mourn six Palestinians killed in an Israeli airstrike on tents after violation of the ceasefire in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on December 4, 2025. [Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu]

By Virginia Pietromarchi and Edna Mohamed

Published On 5 Dec 2025

Save

  • Artillery shelling, gunfire, shooting from helicopter – eastern and northeastern parts of Gaza’s southern city of Khan Younis have come under Israeli attacks despite the October 10 ceasefire, according to our colleagues on the ground.
  • Reporting from Gaza City, Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud says people in the enclave fear the resumption of the full-scale genocidal war as ceasefire violations persist.