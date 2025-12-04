Live updates,

Trump live: DR Congo, Rwanda leaders visit White House in push for peace

US President Donald Trump will meet the leaders of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Washington to sign new deals aimed at stabilising a war-scarred region and attracting Western mining investment.

US President Donald Trump makes an announcement from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on December 3, 2025.
Published On 4 Dec 2025

