LIVE: Gaza mourns victims of Israeli genocide that ‘never really ended’
Gaza residents fear the return of full-scale war as Israel receives second-last captive’s body.
Published On 4 Dec 2025
- Israel’s military has killed seven Palestinians, including two children, in Gaza and announced that it will allow the Rafah crossing to open exclusively for the exit of people from the war-torn territory.
- Speaking from Gaza City, Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud says the killings show “the genocide never really ended”.