LIVE: Gaza mourns victims of Israeli genocide that ‘never really ended’

Gaza residents fear the return of full-scale war as Israel receives second-last captive’s body.

Mourners react as they attend the funeral of Palestinians who, according to medics were killed on Wednesday's Israeli strike on tents, at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, December 4, 2025. REUTERS/Haseeb Alwazeer
Five killed in Israeli strike on Gaza encampment

By Stephen Quillen and Federica Marsi

Published On 4 Dec 2025

  • Israel’s military has killed seven Palestinians, including two children, in Gaza and announced that it will allow the Rafah crossing to open exclusively for the exit of people from the war-torn territory.
  • Speaking from Gaza City, Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud says the killings show “the genocide never really ended”.