LIVE: Israel’s ban on aid groups to have ‘horrific’ outcomes in Gaza

Dozens of humanitarian organisations, including Doctors Without Borders, are banned by Israel.

Palestinians, including children, who are struggling to access food gather to receive hot meals distributed by a charity organisation.
Palestinians, including children, who are struggling to access food gather to receive hot meals distributed by a charity organisation at Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza City, Gaza on December 30, 2025 [Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu]
By Federica Marsi and Fiona Kelliher
Published On 31 Dec 2025

  • Israel says it will suspend more than three dozen humanitarian organisations, including Doctors Without Borders (MSF), for failing to meet its new rules for aid groups working in the war-ravaged Gaza Strip.
  • MSF – one of the largest medical groups operating in Gaza, where the health sector has been targeted and largely destroyed – says Israel’s decision will have a catastrophic effect on its work in the enclave, where it supports about 20 percent of hospital beds and one-third of births. The organisation also denied Israel’s accusations about its staff.