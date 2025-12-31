Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel’s ban on aid groups to have ‘horrific’ outcomes in Gaza
Dozens of humanitarian organisations, including Doctors Without Borders, are banned by Israel.
Published On 31 Dec 2025
- Israel says it will suspend more than three dozen humanitarian organisations, including Doctors Without Borders (MSF), for failing to meet its new rules for aid groups working in the war-ravaged Gaza Strip.
- MSF – one of the largest medical groups operating in Gaza, where the health sector has been targeted and largely destroyed – says Israel’s decision will have a catastrophic effect on its work in the enclave, where it supports about 20 percent of hospital beds and one-third of births. The organisation also denied Israel’s accusations about its staff.