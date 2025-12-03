Live updates,

LIVE: Israeli forces kill 357 Palestinians in 50 days of ceasefire in Gaza

Children, photojournalist among Palestinians killed by Israeli forces across Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Displaced Palestinian girl Tala Abu Sanra, second right, mourns over the body of her mother, killed in an Israeli attack, at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City
Video Duration 02 minutes 28 seconds 02:28

Rights group denounce violence spike: Reports say 2025 is the deadliest year for Palestinians

By Edna Mohamed and Virginia Pietromarchi

Published On 3 Dec 2025

Save

  • Israeli forces have killed 357 Palestinians in the first 50 days of the ceasefire, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry and the Government Media Office.
  • Israel says the findings that Hamas delivered yesterday were not linked to any of the remaining bodies of captives in Gaza.