Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israeli forces kill 357 Palestinians in 50 days of ceasefire in Gaza
Children, photojournalist among Palestinians killed by Israeli forces across Gaza and the occupied West Bank.
Published On 3 Dec 2025
- Israeli forces have killed 357 Palestinians in the first 50 days of the ceasefire, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry and the Government Media Office.
- Israel says the findings that Hamas delivered yesterday were not linked to any of the remaining bodies of captives in Gaza.