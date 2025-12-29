Live updatesLive updates,
Trump live: US president to meet with Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu
Trump’s meeting with Netanyahu comes after he touted progress in achieving a resolution to Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Published On 29 Dec 2025
- United States President Donald Trump will host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida to discuss the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire. The two leaders are expected to meet at 1pm US Eastern Time (18:00 GMT).
- A day earlier, Trump touted a “terrific meeting” with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he pushes for an end to the war that erupted after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.