Trump live: US president to meet with Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu

Trump’s meeting with Netanyahu comes after he touted progress in achieving a resolution to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump is met by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport, on October 13, 2025 [File: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters]

By Joseph Stepansky and Ali Harb

Published On 29 Dec 2025

  • United States President Donald Trump will host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida to discuss the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire. The two leaders are expected to meet at 1pm US Eastern Time (18:00 GMT).
  • A day earlier, Trump touted a “terrific meeting” with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he pushes for an end to the war that erupted after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.