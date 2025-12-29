Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine war live: At least 1 killed in Russian attack on Donetsk

Russia shells the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk, killing at least one and injuring five others.

A Ukrainian soldier walks through frosted bushes at a position on a front line in Donetsk region
By Maziar Motamedi and Edna Mohamed

Published On 29 Dec 2025

  • At least one person has been killed and five injured in Russian shelling of the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk in the Kyiv-controlled parts of the war-torn Donetsk region, according to the head of the region’s military administration.
  • It comes as US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed optimism that a peace deal is close following their talks in Florida, even as the thorny issue of territory remains outstanding.