Syria protests live: Deadly clashes erupt as hundreds demonstrate
Hundreds of people take to the streets in Tartous and Latakia to demand the release of former soldiers who served ousted leader Bashar al-Assad.
Published On 28 Dec 2025
- Several people have been killed, including one security officer, and dozens wounded during demonstrations in the Syrian cities of Latakia, Tartous and Jableh.
- Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Tartous and Latakia demanding the release of detainees from the armed forces of ousted President Bashar al-Assad and their reinstatement to their jobs.