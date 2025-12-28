Live updates,

Syria protests live: Deadly clashes erupt as hundreds demonstrate

Hundreds of people take to the streets in Tartous and Latakia to demand the release of former soldiers who served ousted leader Bashar al-Assad.

Armed men stand inside the Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib Mosque following an explosion in the Wadi al-Dahab neighborhood of Homs on December 26, 2025. A deadly explosion hit a mosque in a predominantly Alawite area of Syria's Homs on December 26, said authorities who reported at least six people killed. "A terrorist explosion targeted the Ali Bin Abi Talib Mosque during Friday prayers in Al-Khadri Street in the Wadi al-Dahab neighbourhood of Homs," the interior ministry said in a statement, adding that six people were killed and 21 others wounded. (Photo by Omar HAJ KADOUR / AFP)
Armed men stand inside a mosque after an explosion in Homs city on December 26, 2025 [Omar Haj Kadour/AFP]

By Urooba Jamal and Umut Uras

Published On 28 Dec 2025

  • Several people have been killed, including one security officer, and dozens wounded during demonstrations in the Syrian cities of Latakia, Tartous and Jableh.
  • Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Tartous and Latakia demanding the release of detainees from the armed forces of ousted President Bashar al-Assad and their reinstatement to their jobs.