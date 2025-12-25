Live updates,

LIVE: Sound of Israel’s bombs, hum of drones drown out Christmas in Gaza

Many of the remaining churches across Gaza either scaled back or cancelled Christmas activities altogether.

A Palestinian man walks with children next to the rubble of destroyed buildings in the Jabalia refugee camp, in the northern Gaza Strip on December 24, 2025. (Photo by Bashar Taleb / AFP)
Palestinian Christians in Gaza celebrate Christmas amid fragile ceasefire

By Usaid Siddiqui

Published On 25 Dec 2025

  • Gaza’s Christian community has marked a subdued Christmas as the sound of Israeli bombardment and hum of drones from the east of the enclave carried through the night and into the early hours of this morning, according to Al Jazeera’s team on the ground in Gaza City.
  • Many of the remaining churches across Gaza either scaled back or cancelled Christmas activities altogether, replacing them with small, private gatherings and prayers within the church walls, reports Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud, as “there was no true sense of celebration”.