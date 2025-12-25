Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Sound of Israel’s bombs, hum of drones drown out Christmas in Gaza
Published On 25 Dec 2025
- Gaza’s Christian community has marked a subdued Christmas as the sound of Israeli bombardment and hum of drones from the east of the enclave carried through the night and into the early hours of this morning, according to Al Jazeera’s team on the ground in Gaza City.
- Many of the remaining churches across Gaza either scaled back or cancelled Christmas activities altogether, replacing them with small, private gatherings and prayers within the church walls, reports Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud, as “there was no true sense of celebration”.