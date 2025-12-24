Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine’s Zaporizhia comes under deadly attack
Russian attack on Ukraine’s Zaporizhia region kills at least one and injures three, according to its governor.
Published On 24 Dec 2025
- At least one person has been killed and three injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine’s Zaporizhia region, including the city of Zaporizhzhia, according to its governor.
- Ukrainian overnight drone attacks hit Moscow and sparked an industrial fire in the Tula region, which lies directly south of the Russian capital, regional authorities say.