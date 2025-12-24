Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine’s Zaporizhia comes under deadly attack

Russian attack on Ukraine’s Zaporizhia region kills at least one and injures three, according to its governor.

A view of a damaged house and yard.
Russia has launched 704 air attacks, including 17 air strikes, on the region of Zaporizhia in the past 24 hours, according to its governor, on December 24, 2025 [Handout/Zaporizhia Region Military Administration]

By Maziar Motamedi and Faisal Ali

Published On 24 Dec 2025

Save

  • At least one person has been killed and three injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine’s Zaporizhia region, including the city of Zaporizhzhia, according to its governor.
  • Ukrainian overnight drone attacks hit Moscow and sparked an industrial fire in the Tula region, which lies directly south of the ⁠Russian capital, regional authorities say.