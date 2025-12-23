Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine war live: Child among 3 killed in Russian attacks on Ukraine

The large-scale Russian attacks come two days after US-led peace talks end in Miami.

Aftermath of a Russian missile and drone attack in Kyiv region
A firefighter works at the site of a house that was heavily damaged during a Russian attack on Kyiv region [Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv region/Handout via Reuters]

By Virginia Pietromarchi, Maziar Motamedi and Adam Hancock

Published On 23 Dec 2025

  • ‌At least three people, including a four-year-old child in the Zhytomyr region, has been killed  and dozens of others wounded across Ukraine in Russia’s latest attacks.
  • Ukraine’s Energy Ministry says emergency power outages have been introduced in a number of regions, including Kyiv ​and its surrounding areas, after Russia again attacked ‌energy facilities.