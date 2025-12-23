Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine war live: Child among 3 killed in Russian attacks on Ukraine
The large-scale Russian attacks come two days after US-led peace talks end in Miami.
Published On 23 Dec 2025
- At least three people, including a four-year-old child in the Zhytomyr region, has been killed and dozens of others wounded across Ukraine in Russia’s latest attacks.
- Ukraine’s Energy Ministry says emergency power outages have been introduced in a number of regions, including Kyiv and its surrounding areas, after Russia again attacked energy facilities.