Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow probes Kyiv link after bomb kills general
Investigators are pursuing various lines of inquiry, including the possibility the attack was ‘linked’ to ‘Ukrainian special forces’.
Published On 22 Dec 2025
- Russian authorities say a car bomb explosion in southern Moscow has killed Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov.
- Investigators say they are pursuing various lines of inquiry, including the possibility the attack was “linked” to “Ukrainian special forces”.