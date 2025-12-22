Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow probes Kyiv link after bomb kills general

Investigators are pursuing various lines of inquiry, including the possibility the attack was ‘linked’ to ‘Ukrainian special forces’.

Russian general killed in car bomb in Moscow
Video Duration 04 minutes 50 seconds 04:50

Russian general killed in suspected car bomb in Moscow

By Virginia Pietromarchi

Published On 22 Dec 2025

Save

  • Russian authorities say a car bomb explosion in southern Moscow has killed Lieutenant General ⁠Fanil Sarvarov.
  • Investigators say they are pursuing various lines of inquiry, including the possibility the attack was “linked” to “Ukrainian special forces”.