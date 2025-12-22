Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Thailand, Cambodia resume border clashes before talks
Fighting has resumed hours before the countries’ foreign ministers meet in Malaysia to discuss steps to de-escalate hostilities.
Published On 22 Dec 2025
- Cambodia’s Defence Ministry has accused Thailand of deploying F-16 jets to drop bombs and use “toxic gas”, according to the Agence Kampuchea Press state news agency.
- The Thai media report “exchange of fire” in the Sa Kaeo province and that Cambodian forces fired “heavy weapons”, ignited fires and damaged homes in the Khok Sung district.